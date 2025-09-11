Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chios
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chios, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chios, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 5-storey house of 377 sq.meters on Islands. Semi-basement consists of living room…
$790,048
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go