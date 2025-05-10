Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one level. Ground floor …
$112,242
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Andromache, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Andromache, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$129,078
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vrontados, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vrontados, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in this stunning 2-bedroom villa…
$275,637
3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$246,932
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$207,647
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$143,669
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
$125,711
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to…
$140,302
2 bedroom house in Xirosterni, Greece
2 bedroom house
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This traditional residence for sale in Xerosterni, Chania, Crete is a unique and charming ho…
$167,801
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Flogita, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The apartment is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents o…
$145,914
2 bedroom apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in Possidi village 300 meters from the beach. There …
$173,975
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Loutraki for sale fully furnished apartment of 59 sq.m. corner 2nd floor in excellent condit…
$145,914
