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Houses with garage for sale in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

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Chios Municipality
5
Chios
3
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Chios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale is a unique seaside detached house in Nago, Chios, just 5 meters from the sea, with…
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Properties features in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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