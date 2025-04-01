Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chios Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Komi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Komi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$782,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes