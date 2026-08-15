Cottages for sale in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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