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Residential properties for sale in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

;
Chios Municipality
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Chios, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale is a unique seaside detached house in Nago, Chios, just 5 meters from the sea, with…
$799,211
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House in Chios, Greece
House
Chios, Greece
Area 88 m²
In one of the most beautiful settlements of Chios. In a green and calm environment. For some…
$52,338
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Property types in Chios Regional Unit

houses

Properties features in Chios Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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