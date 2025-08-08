Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Garage

Mansions with garage for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go