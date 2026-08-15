Mansions for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Mansions in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 EXCLUSIVE SEASIDE VILLA IN GREECE — A PRIME ASSET & LUXURY LIFESTYLE 📍 Nea Flogita, Halkid…
$2,94M
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
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Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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