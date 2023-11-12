Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Chaidari, Greece

1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€129,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
