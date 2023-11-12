Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chaidari
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chaidari, Greece

1 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with mountain view in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€258,000
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€147,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€85,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir