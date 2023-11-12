Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chaidari

Residential properties for sale in Chaidari, Greece

apartments
4
houses
5
9 properties total found
3 room apartment with mountain view in Chaidari, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€258,000
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€147,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Chaidari, Greece
1 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€85,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€129,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
