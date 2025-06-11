Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Villa

Short-term rental villas in Central Macedonia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Villa
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa on Cassandra📍 Calithea/Cryopigi, with access to the perfect beach 🏖️ Right off the sta…
$460
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Pefkochori, Greece
5 bedroom villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 3
With its glorious natural scenery, excellent climate, welcoming culture, and excellent stand…
$655
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go