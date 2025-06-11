Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Central Macedonia, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Studio apartment for rent 48 sq.m. located on the 2nd floor of a buil…
$343
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 230€ (Listing No 849). Another …
$242
per month
Leave a request
