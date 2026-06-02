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Long-term apartments for rent in Central Macedonia, Greece

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Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Floor 3/5
mindfulness
Price on request
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