  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Sea view

Seaview Mansions for Sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

2 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Φανταστείτε μια υπέροχη βίλα 350 τετραγωνικών μέτρων, πολύ κοντά στην όμορφη Χανιώτη. Αυτή η…
$3,50M
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
$10,98M
