  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Kalandra, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Situated in a magnificent setting the estate villa in Posidi built-in 2007  offers 1,800 sq …
€10,00M

