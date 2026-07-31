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Terraced Split level flats and apartments in Attica, Greece

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 4/5
Two-level apartment with private pool and parking in a prestigious residential complexSuitab…
$1,26M
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Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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