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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Opus Residence is the newest residential project located in Kallithea, Athens, Greece, offer…
$298,869
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 70 sq.m in Asprovalt under construction. The townhouse is located…
$230,693
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4 bedroom house in Plaka, Greece
4 bedroom house
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This detached villa for sale is located in Plaka, Apokoronas, Chania. It is a charming home …
$700,106
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AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Elite mansion 530 m² in Souroti (Thessaloniki) — View of the sea and the monastery of St. Pa…
$540,245
VAT
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Apartment in Epano Elounda, Greece
Apartment
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 40 m²
Aelia Elounda Residences – Apartments A3 Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Crete Aelia Elounda Resid…
$226,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/6
This luxury maisonette apartment combines modern aesthetics, high construction standards, an…
$647,353
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
GrekodomGrekodom
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale townhouse area of 80 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under…
$375,042
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$314,098
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$318,786
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fift…
$170,998
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Central Macedonia, Greece
Townhouse
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 95 m²
Townhouse with an area of 95 square meters in Thessaloniki is for sale. The townhouse is loc…
$175,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Thassos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11823 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for € 250.000 Exclusivity. This 92.00…
$293,714
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