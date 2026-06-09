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Split level flats and apartments in Athens, Greece

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens City Centre Project Overview Location: Central…
$386,303
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