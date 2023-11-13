Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Asvestochori
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Asvestochori, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
€160,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir