Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Astros
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Astros, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Astros, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go