Cottages for sale in Assiros, Greece

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Cottages in Assiros, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Assiros, Greece
Cottage
Assiros, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. For sale: …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assiros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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