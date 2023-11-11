Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Asprovalta, Greece

Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 545 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 218 sq.meters
€280,000
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€95,000
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1335 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water supply, el…
€210,000
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 953 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€100,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Area 248 m²
ID: #PF4 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 248sm corner with a Coefficient…
€30,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Area 382 m²
ID: #PF02 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 382sm facade. It is located in…
€105,000
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 200…
€700,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
€85,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€160,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1711 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€120,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€100,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€90,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 66897 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€4,50M
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
€110,000
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€75,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1663 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 997 …
€120,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water sup…
€280,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 700 …
€155,000
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 1760…
€390,000
