Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Artemida
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Artemida, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 240 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$439,593
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go