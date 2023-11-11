Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Artemida, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€525,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 259 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€800,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 244 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
