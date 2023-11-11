Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Artemida

Lands for sale in Artemida, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€650,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in Loutsa of the East Attica. …
€75,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 1.200 sq.m is located in Artemida area
€370,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 198 sq.m is located in Artemida area
€230,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the town of Artemis
€180,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 455 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Artemida area,Attica
€80,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 424 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€190,000
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The site is located in the Artemis area
€135,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir