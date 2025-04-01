Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Artemida
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Artemida, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$199,734
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes