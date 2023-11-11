Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Artemida

Commercial real estate in Artemida, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
This property that is intended for commercial use is located in the town of Koropi in East A…
€163,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Artemida, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a building consisting of 8 apartments of only 150 m from the sandy beach o…
€220,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir