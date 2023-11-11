Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Arta Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Arta Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Arta Municipality, Greece
Area 600 m²
Land is 600 sq. meters and is located in Fourka village 400 meters to the beach. The propert…
€45,000
Plot of land in Epirus, Greece
Plot of land
Epirus, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 3000 sq.m. in Epirus. On the land there is the opportunity to …
€650,000
Plot of land in Peta, Greece
Plot of land
Peta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Epirus. The land plot is located outside the town of Arta…
€650,000
