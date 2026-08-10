Hotels for sale in Arta Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Arta Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotel 600 m² in Pistiana, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Pistiana, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury mini hotel in a beautiful village in the mountains. A place that is ideal …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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