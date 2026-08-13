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Residential properties for sale in Arnea, Greece

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1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Arnea, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Arnea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this beautiful detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property offers…
$1,14M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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