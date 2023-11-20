Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Arkalochori, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Zinda, Greece
Plot of land
Zinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4050 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€108,000
Plot of land in Rousochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Rousochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
An ideal plot of land is proposed for sale in a strategic position near the new Airport of C…
€96,000
Plot of land in Patsideros, Greece
Plot of land
Patsideros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€190,000
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in Archontiko, Greece
Plot of land
Archontiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€300,000
