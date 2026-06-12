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Hotels and hotel rooms in Arkalochori Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 270 m² in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 270 m²
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Area 270 m²
For sale is a boutique hotel of 270 sq.m in the tourist village of Istro, in Crete. The prop…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 400 m² in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 1 400 m²
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Area 1 400 m²
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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