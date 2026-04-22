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Cottages for sale in Arkadii Municipal Unit, Greece

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Cottage in Planos, Greece
Cottage
Planos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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