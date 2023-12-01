Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Argostoli, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompothekrata, Greece
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 12
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…
€1,98M
