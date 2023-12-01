Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Archangelos, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3680 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has building permission of 6…
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Archangelos, Greece
Plot of land
Archangelos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, ele…
€180,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Malonas, Greece
Plot of land
Malonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€80,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Malonas, Greece
Plot of land
Malonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The land has a sea view. The plot of land…
€180,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
