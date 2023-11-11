Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Archanes
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Archanes, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Peza, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
€350,000
