  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Archanes

Lands for sale in Archanes, Greece

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Choudhetsi, Greece
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€200,000
Plot of land in Peza, Greece
Plot of land
Peza, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 23000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€80,000
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 100 sq.meters
€220,000
Plot of land in Patsides, Greece
Plot of land
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 790 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€140,000
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€120,000
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 585 sq.meters in Crete
€75,000
Plot of land in Kato Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete
€350,000
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1340 sq.meters in Crete
€150,000
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a unique amphitheater land in Katalagari, Heraklion.Total area 27,000sqm,…
€220,000
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€170,000
Plot of land in Katalagari, Greece
Plot of land
Katalagari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10110 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€550,000
Plot of land in Katalagari, Greece
Plot of land
Katalagari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3020 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€95,000
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 869 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.met…
€84,000
