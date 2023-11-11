Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Archanes, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Archanes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses are proposed for sale in the Prefecture of Heraklion. They are located…
€265,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Vasilios, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Vasilios, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale outdoor sports activities ground with BMX racing track, shooting field and camping.…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Katalagari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Katalagari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale estate which is 9,000 m2 of serene beauty. Lush with olive trees and vineyards in t…
€2,70M
