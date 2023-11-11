Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Archanes, Greece

houses
7
8 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kounavi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Peza, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
€350,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
€150,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Patsides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
€1,75M
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kounavi, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
€172,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Patsides, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Archanes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€380,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Archanes, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€340,000
