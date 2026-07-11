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Terraced Apartments in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
$801,019
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