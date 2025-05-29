Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Apollonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Apollonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 116 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$87,782
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Apollonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go