Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Apollonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Apollonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$88,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Apollonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go