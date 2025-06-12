Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Apollonia Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Apollonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 480 m² in Volvi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go