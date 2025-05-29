Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Andros Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Andros
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Stenies, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
$487,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go