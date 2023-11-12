Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Andros Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Gavrio, Greece
Plot of land
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5643 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
€180,000
Plot of land in Ano Aprovato, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Area 3 229 m²
Andros FOR SALE Plot Size: 3229 m2, Code. 1218, 60.000 € Code: 1218 - Hydra Andros FOR SALE…
€60,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 128000 sq.meters in Cyclades
€500,000
Plot of land in Arni, Greece
Plot of land
Arni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1817 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
€160,000
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 186000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has well, water supply, electri…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Stenies, Greece
Plot of land
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€150,000
Plot of land in Stenies, Greece
Plot of land
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Andros
€450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Andros, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Andros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 21000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a sea view. For sale, a large lan…
€1,25M
Plot of land in Piso Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Piso Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€280,000
Plot of land in Piso Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Piso Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 27000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, water supply. The…
€280,000
