Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Andros Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Andros
11
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Stenies, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
$510,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of living room…
$819,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Andros Regional Unit

villas

Properties features in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go