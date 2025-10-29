Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gavrio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$561,812
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. Ground floor consists of living room…
$819,309
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
