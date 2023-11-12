Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Manufacture in Orino, Greece
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
Area 10 141 m²
Property Code. 1339 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10141 sq.m, Price85.000 € Ge…
€85,000
Manufacture in Orino, Greece
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
Property Code. 1340 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price100.000 € G…
€100,000
Manufacture in Livadia, Greece
Manufacture
Livadia, Greece
Area 13 840 m²
Ref: 155 - Ydrousa Andros SALE Land with an area of 13840 sqm, Unlimited view mountain sea, …
€260,000

