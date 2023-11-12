Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Andros Regional Unit

Commercial real estate in Andros Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Andros
6
6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Batsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Batsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are 3 commercial buildings in Batsi, Andros Island. The buildings with the possibil…
€410,000
Manufacture in Orino, Greece
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
Area 10 141 m²
Property Code. 1339 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10141 sq.m, Price85.000 € Ge…
€85,000
Manufacture in Orino, Greece
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
Property Code. 1340 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price100.000 € G…
€100,000
Manufacture in Livadia, Greece
Manufacture
Livadia, Greece
Area 13 840 m²
Ref: 155 - Ydrousa Andros SALE Land with an area of 13840 sqm, Unlimited view mountain sea, …
€260,000
Commercial 1 room with Bedrooms in Amonaklios, Greece
Commercial 1 room with Bedrooms
Amonaklios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 141 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Price on request
Commercial 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Batsi, Greece
Commercial 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Batsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of four apartments for sale at Batsi of Andros.There are 3 apartments of 80 sq m eac…
€680,000

Property types in Andros Regional Unit

manufacture buildings
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir